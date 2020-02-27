Worried about gun-grabbers and illegal immigrants, the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee slammed through a series of bills Thursday that would make it harder for anyone except the Legislature to control firearms and would allow seizure of some undocumented aliens’ vehicles while penalizing towns that offer them refuge.
Most of the bills in question were late substitutes for other measures that, for the most part, were only faintly related to the final subject matter. One bill that would block state tax money to “sanctuary” towns and cities, for instance, had until less than a day earlier been about sales tax exemptions for medical equipment.
The committee’s two Democrats, Ben Loring of Miami and Matt Meredith of Tahlequah, complained about the late switches, but Chairman J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, said he’d looked the bills over and was satisfied they met the House’s requirement that amendments be germane to the original language.
They also pointed out that new language — called committee substitutes — was in just about every case filed after the deadline set by House rules.
Humphrey acknowledged this, but said the rules also give him the authority to waive the deadline.
With Thursday the last day House bills could get through committee, such tactics are necessary to keep legislation alive. They are not unusual. But this week, in a few committees and particularly this one, they were quite prevalent.
“Regardless of how I feel about this bill, this is not a good way to do business,” Meredith said to Humphrey at one point. “You and I know that.”
At the time, Meredith and the committee were discussing HB 3036, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, which until Wednesday afternoon had been a different representative’s bill about automobile liability. On Thursday, it was about prohibiting local governments from enacting ordinances or policies contrary to state gun laws.
HB 2901, by Humphrey, would allow local enforcement officials to ignore federal gun laws they believe violate the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. A similar bill, also by Humphrey, was rejected earlier this session by the House Judiciary Committee, but Humphrey said he’d reworked the language to make it more palatable to law enforcement agencies.
Humphrey suggested the legislation is necessary in case the winner of the 2020 presidential election moves to confiscate firearms.
Also passing under similar circumstances were HB 4136, by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, which allows for the seizure of assets of illegal aliens suspected of having criminal histories, and HB 1407, by Humphrey, which would cut off state funds to “sanctuary cities.”
The House Rules Committee, meanwhile, advanced legislation that would provide cost-of-living increases to state pension system retirees of two years or more. HB 3550, by Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, would give those retired two to five years a 2% increase and those retired more than five years a 4% hike.
Those retired less than two years would receive nothing.
The committee also advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would make getting the required signatures for initiative petitions more difficult. The proposal would require the current threshold percentages be reached in each of the five congressional districts and deletes the last gubernatorial election as the baseline on which those percentages would be based.
That, apparently, would mean the baseline would be all registered voters.