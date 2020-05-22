A complex of storms moving through Oklahoma on Friday will have the potential for damaging winds and tornado risks.
The storm system is forecast to sweep through the region Friday morning and into western Arkansas by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
The primary risks for severe weather Friday morning will be the potential for damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes, according to the weather service.
Severe weather risks may increase as the storm system transitions into Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and tornado risks will be possible Friday afternoon.
The potential for thunderstorms will persist through the weekend, according to the weather service.
Friday's temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s to low 80s before falling to overnight lows in the mid 60s.