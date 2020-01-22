At least a half-inch of snow and sleet accumulated in the Tulsa-area overnight, leaving slushy and slick roads for residents' morning commutes.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported the total and said an inch was reported in other places around town.
Commuters are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Forecasters expect the sleet to continue to accumulate until it transitions to all rain mid-morning. The high for the day is near 39, with a south wind around 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. in Tulsa, Muskogee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Pawnee, Rogers, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, McInntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer counties.
Several northeastern Oklahoma school districts are closed Wednesday due to the weather, including Muskogee, Tahlequah and Coweta.
The snow, sleet and rain is part of a system moving across eastern Oklahoma and into western Arkansas early Wednesday. Although precipitation in eastern Oklahoma is expected to switch back to mostly rain later this morning, the wintry mix may continue into the afternoon across northwest Arkansas and far eastern Oklahoma.