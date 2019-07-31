OKLAHOMA CITY — Becky Pasternik-Ikard on Tuesday announced her retirement as Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s chief executive officer.
“It has always been my privilege and honor to work with the dedicated, exemplary employees here at OHCA carrying out our mission to provide health care to Oklahomans,” Pasternik-Ikard wrote in a notice to employees. “Our agency sets the standard for excellence, and I am confident that will not change. I sincerely wish everyone the very best, and look forward to seeing our vital work here continue.”
Her retirement is effective Oct. 1.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to announce her replacement.
Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment concerning whether or not she was asked to leave the agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid program.
He said in a news release that she had been an honorable public servant for over the past 25 years.
Lawmakers last session passed and Stitt signed bills giving the governor the power to hire, fire and set the salaries of directors at five large state agencies: Office of Juvenile Affairs; Oklahoma Department of Corrections; Oklahoma Health Care Authority; Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Pasternik-Ikard was named chief executive officer in 2016. She spent more than two decades at the agency, also serving as state Medicaid director.
She also was an assistant attorney general before joining the OHCA. She holds a law degree, a master’s and a bachelor’s in nursing.
