The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday the state's first flu death of the season occurred in Tulsa County.
The patient was 65 or older and one of 53 flu-associated hospitalizations reported statewide, according to a news release.
As the season begins, the OSDH recommends the flu vaccine as the "single best way to protect against the flu and its consequences."
All county health departments are providing flu immunizations at no out-of-pocket costs, and pharmacies and health care providers also have vaccines available, the release states.
Officials urge everyone 6 months and older to get the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them from influenza, especially infants too young to receive a vaccination. High-dosage vaccines are also available to those older than 65.
It takes about two weeks after getting the shot for a person’s immune system to provide defenses against influenza viruses, and those who already have the flu can spread it to others before they feel sick.