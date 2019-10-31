The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday the state's first flu-related death of the season occurred in Tulsa County.
The patient was 65 or older and one of 53 flu-associated hospitalizations reported statewide since Sept. 1, according to a news release.
Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said anyone can get the flu, but some people are more likely to suffer severe complications that could result in hospitalization or death, including the elderly, young children and pregnant women.
“This underscores the importance of preventive measures like a seasonal flu vaccine," Dart said in a release. "Individuals who receive the flu vaccine are not only protecting themselves but also those around them, including babies too young to receive a vaccination.”
The state health department recommends the flu vaccine as the "single best way to protect against the flu and its consequences."
Officials urge everyone 6 months and older to get the vaccine. High-dosage vaccines are available to those older than 65.
It takes about two weeks after getting the shot for a person’s immune system to provide defenses against influenza viruses, and those who already have the flu can spread it to others before they feel sick, the release states.
Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue, should consult with a health care provider as soon as possible, ideally within 48 hours, officials say.
All county health departments are providing flu immunizations at no out-of-pocket costs, and pharmacies and health care providers also have vaccines available, the release states.
The Tulsa Health Department is offering the flu vaccine to anyone over the age of six months on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 E. Ave.
- Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica
- North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The flu vaccine will also be offered at these locations on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the listed days:
- Collinsville Community Health Center, 1201 W. Center, Wednesdays Sand Springs Health Center, 306 E. Broadway, Sand Springs, Mondays, Wednesdays
The Tulsa Health Department currently accepts Cigna, Community Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Choice, Medicare and SoonerCare Medicaid for immunizations. Patients are advised to bring their insurance card and photo ID and check with their insurance providers for coverage specifics before receiving immunizations, as they might be responsible for charges not covered by insurance.
High-dose flu vaccines are $63, and regular flu vaccines and flu mist are $25, but the cost for regular flu vaccines may be waived for uninsured adults who qualify.
For more information, visit tulsa-health.org/flu.