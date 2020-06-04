With all the recent public protests and demonstrations, city health officials are encouraging proper precautions in hope of limiting the potential spread of COVID-19.
“It’s difficult to social distance with large gatherings, and they can become a conduit for transmission of diseases like COVID-19,” said Leanne Stephens, Tulsa City-County Health Department spokeswoman.
“While we respect those exercising their right for peaceful assembly, we want to encourage people using their voice to do so safely.”
Stephens added that wearing a mask is especially important.
“Also, bring hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available to you, and maintain that social distance as much as possible,” she said.
Officials say it’s much too soon to say what the public health impact will be of the recent protesting. But they hope to keep it minimal.
Stephens said in the images from the protests, “I saw a lot of masks, which is great.”
“We really want to stress that. Because when you wear a mask, you’re doing that to protect those around you, because we know that some people have asymptomatic presentation of the virus.”
Frequent hand-washing obviously can be difficult at an outside gathering, she said, “so we would encourage people to utilize hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol and avoid touching your face.”
Anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, should contact their health care provider or call THD, Stephens said.
“If you know that you’ve been in close contact with a confirmed positive individual for a prolonged period — within six feet for 10 minutes or more — you should remain home for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms.”
If testing is advised, it can be done by appointment every weekday at THD, with the results back within a few days.
“Call us and get an appointment to be tested,” she said, adding that drive-through service is offered.
Also, this Friday, THD will offer free testing without an appointment as part of the Unity and the Community event in north Tulsa, Stephens said.
The testing will be offered from 4-7 p.m. at a tent set up at Greater Union Baptist Church.
“Anyone can just walk up, drive up, bike up — it’s first-come, first-serve,” she said.
Even if you’re not attending large gatherings, it’s still not time to let your guard down, Stephens said.
“I would stress that coronavirus is still circulating and spreading in our community,” she said. “And everyone should be taking those steps to protect themselves.
“Frequent hand washing, not touching your face, wearing a mask, limiting trips outside your home. Those are all important steps that we can take to keep everyone safe.
Featured video: Town Hall with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin Gallery: Tulsans march in protest in response to police violence
