State health officials hope to have a process in place soon that can use to determine whether large public events should be held, Dr. Bruce Dart with Tulsa City Health Department said Wednesday.
“You can see cancellations going on all over the country,” Dart told Tulsa city councilors. “So we are right now creating in conjunction with the state Department of Health and the Oklahoma City/County Health Department a three-tiered approach to do a decision tree that will allow us to make those decisions if we need to cancel or postpone events.
“It’s going to be based on the penetration of coronavirus in our community.”
As of Wednesday evening, the state had one confirmed case of COVID 19 and another "presumptive" positive case. A total of 17 tests have be conducted so far with 15 of those coming back negative, according to a results page maintained by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state is awaiting the results of testing on 11 other "persons under investigation."
Dart said health officials are also working on guidelines for schools to follow in advising students who travel to places where the virus is widespread.
“There are no guidelines for that,” he said. “We are trying to come up with a decision tree for the schools as well.”
Dart also clarified how testing is being handled. Although the perception is that anyone can be tested for the virus, health officials are testing based on a person’s exposure to the virus and his or her symptoms, he said.
“There is no reason to test everybody right now, unless there is widespread community penetration,” he said.
Reports that the state has the ability to do 300 tests a day are not accurate, Dart told councilors.
“It takes six hours to set up each test kit,”so we are not doing 300 tests a day,” he said.
There has been no community spread of the virus, but Dart said he expects that it will eventually spread throughout Oklahoma.
“We are telling people that have been in endemic areas where we know there is a virus to self-quarantine when they come back,” Dart said.
Dart suggested that people who believe they need to be tested should call their health care provider or the Tulsa Health Department.
Dart told city councilors the best thing they can do to help the situation is to do everything in their power to provide accurate information to the public.
“Part of the biggest problem we are seeing now is a lot of fear and anger,” Dart said. “As much as we think we are putting out information, well, unfortunately, there is lots of bad information going out, too.”
Video: Tulsa Health Department provides an update on COVID 19.