OKLAHOMA CITY — State retirees might get a cost-of-living adjustment after being disappointed last legislative session.
The issue was discussed Thursday during a legislative forum hosted by The Associated Press.
Last year, the House advanced a 4% COLA for state retirees, but the Senate wanted it to go to an actuarial for analysis, said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
McCall said a 4% COLA is justifiable and needs to be sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Lawmakers in recent years have focused on shoring up the state’s pension systems.
Even with an increase, it would only have a 1.5 percent or 2 percent impact on the funds, which will stay on a positive trajectory, McCall said.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said lawmakers will negotiate between a 2 percent and a 4 percent COLA.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s agenda includes making state agencies more accountable, civil service reform, improving health care, implementing Real ID, protecting funding for education and regulatory reform.
McCall said smaller class sizes, agency restructuring and increasing the state’s savings accounts will be a priority in the coming session.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said her caucus will focus on restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit to help those with low incomes.
In addition, House Democrats want to see reforms made to the cash bail system and providing more discretion when it comes to mandatory minimum sentences.
The caucus is also interested in increasing per-pupil spending and hiking teacher pay, Virgin said.
Finally, the caucus wants to increase the minimum wage, Virgin said.
Education will be at the top of the agenda for Senate Democrats, said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.
Education includes higher education, which needs more consideration, Floyd said.
The Legislature also needs to do more work on reforming the state’s bail bond system and improving health care, Floyd said.
Treat said he will focus on working together, making the sure the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency is fully implemented and continue to make strides in the area of transparency and accountability in agencies.
“I think continuing to work as closely as we can with our counterparts in the House and the governor’s office, including the minority party, in trying to advance and work together and not continue to fight is a huge priority for us,” Treat said.
