Nick Shaffer walked into Rudisill Regional Library on Tuesday morning sober from opioids for 10 months, his back against the wall facing eviction, and the weight of prior felony convictions keeping him from the career he longs for.
When Shaffer left that afternoon, for the first time in a frustratingly long time, he had hope.
"I've been dealing with this for 7 or 8 years, and had pretty much no hope," Shaffer said. "Then you go to this and see there are resources out there for you. But the important part is you have to go out there and do it."
Shaffer was one of many 'justice-involved' people who came to the library Tuesday looking for the path to a second chance. The Sowing Hope Resource Fair, hosted by the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity, brought together groups to provide information on everything from housing to employment, transportation to education for justice-involved people.
In 2012, Shaffer was twice charged and later pleaded guilty to false declaration of ownership in pawn, a felony. A year later, he was charged and later pleaded guilty to felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
In a perfect world, Shaffer said he wants to be a substance abuse or mental health counselor to help others who face struggles like his own.
"Having a felony, it's a blocker," Shaffer said. "It's a huge blocker. People look at you differently. I can't get a job other than manual labor or serving. ... I want a career, I don't want a job."
Multiple speakers, including City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, addressed the crowd on the changing laws and opportunities for those with criminal records. Sowing Hope was the first of three events upcoming events for justice-involved people, including municipal court parking amnesty days Oct. 28-Nov. 8 and Hall-Harper's criminal record engagement fair Nov. 2.
One prospective employer included the city of Tulsa itself. Susan Nerren, a senior human resources analyst with the city, said it's a common misconception that those with criminal records cannot work for the city.
"Often it is the Tulsa Police Department that is doing the arresting," Nerren said. "So I can see the assumption is made that we don't hire people we've arrested, but that's incorrect."
The city's Municipal Court also let those with city warrants document their attendance as work hours, which go toward clearing those active warrants and alleviating associated costs. Frank Nobile, a probation officer with the city, hosted the municipal court booth at the fair.
Nobile said the goal is finding people a way in front of a judge without going to jail. The city's mission is accountability, not punishing people, Nobile said.
"It enables people to not have to look over their shoulder," Nobile said. "We want you to be right with the city of Tulsa, and here's your opportunity."