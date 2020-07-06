Companies connected to two eastern Oklahoma congressman received COVID-related Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $1.8 million to $4.04 million, according to information released Monday by the Small Business Administration.
The loans are legal, did not prevent anyone else from receiving assistance, and were among nearly 65,000 such disbursements to Oklahoma businesses, schools, religious congregations and nonprofits through the PPP.
But some question the propriety of loans to businesses connected to members of Congress from both parties.
An aide to 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said the loan to KTAK, the company that holds five McDonald’s restaurants owned by his family, was used to keep employees on the payroll.
“Thanks to the PPP loan, none of the family business’s employees had to file for unemployment due to the financial strain of (COVID-19),” said Hern’s chief of staff, Cameron Foster, in a written statement.
The information released Monday shows KTAK received $1 million to $2 million from the PPP. Loan amounts are listed in ranges instead of specific amounts.
“While Kevin is not involved in the day to day operations of the business, he is happy to share that the family business was able to keep all employees either at their current level of employment or move part-time employees to full time,” Foster said.
Also receiving PPP loans were four companies associated with 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. The four loans have a total value of $800,000-$2.05 million.
The companies are all related to Mullin’s plumbing business. Although he and his family still benefit financially from the companies, he gave up direct control of them when he entered Congress and a spokeswoman indicated Mullin was not involved in the PPP loans.
Mullin and his family still benefit financially from the business.
Mullin could not be reached for comment.
PPP provides federally guaranteed, short-term low-interest loans to businesses affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. The loans may be forgiven entirely or partially depending on how much is used to keep employees on the payroll at or near their pre-COVID wages.
Nationally, 4.9 million PPP loans worth $521.5 billion have been approved.
In Oklahoma, 63,653 loans worth $5.4 billion have been issued.
In the Tulsa area, recipients include a wide range of businesses as well as most private schools, many religious congregations, tribal governments and enterprises, and a number of nonprofit organizations.
The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000 — the vast majority of borrowers. That secrecy spurred an open-records lawsuit by a group of news organizations, including The Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.