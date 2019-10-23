Northeastern Oklahoma Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin were among the Republicans who forced their way into a deposition related to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
"I’m with @SteveScalise @RepMattGaetz & nearly 50 of my colleagues outside the Intelligence Committee room demanding an open and transparent process. We must #StopTheSchiffShow," Hern tweeted afterward.
"Schiff" refers to California Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead Democrat in the impeachment investigation.
Schiff has limited attendance to the closed-door hearings to both parties' members of the Intelligence, Oversight and Judiciary committees and restricted access to transcripts of testimony taken during them.
Earlier, Hern and Mullin recorded a video after being denied access to the transcript of the committees' previous interview with Kurt Volker, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO.
“Oklahomans are being completely shut out of this process – not one of the five representatives in our delegation are on any of the committees participating in the impeachment inquiry," said Hern.
“The most frustrating thing is that we’re talking about impeaching the president of the United States and it’s not transparent,” Mullin said.
Mullin also complained that Schiff is selectively leaking portions of testimony to the press.
The Washington Post, New York Times and other publications have been obtaining written statements from witnesses and interviewing sources with firsthand knowledge of the testimony, but in most cases those sources are not named.