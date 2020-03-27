First District Congressman Kevin Hern was the only member of Oklahoma's House delegation present for Friday's voice vote on the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but all five supported it to some extent or another.
Hern said the measure is necessary but only because "government caused these problems by forcing our businesses to close."
He also criticized Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for insisting on "pet projects."
"Almost all of her unrelated wish list items have been removed from the final package," Hern said in a written statement, "but there are still a great deal of unrelated, unnecessary, and reckless spending measures that have nothing to do with coronavirus relief included in the bill."
Among the elements pushed for and eventually secured by Democrats were more oversight, more money for state and local governments, more money for unemployment benefits and money for arts organizations.
They were unsuccessful in winning new emissions standards for airlines, and other environmental provisions were non-starters.
“There is a great deal to be happy about with this legislation," Hern said. "This isn’t a bailout. It’s a repayment of what the government has taken away from American workers and businesses. ... Yes, this is unprecedented spending, but these are unprecedented times.”
Hern said the next step is figuring out how to pay for the program.
“Two trillion dollars does not appear out of thin air," he said. "Two trillion dollars in unexpected spending means there will be cuts down the road."
Oklahoma's other four House members were not present for a variety of reasons. Fourth District Republican Tom Cole and 5th District Democrat Kendra Horn were in self-quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, 3rd District Republican Frank Lucas could not make travel connections and 2nd District Republican Markwayne Mullin had to return home because of a medical emergency.
“We are in the middle of an unprecedented public health crisis and the American people need help,” Mullin said in a written statement. “While this bill won’t fix all our problems, it brings some much needed relief and confidence that the federal government is taking action to combat this crisis.”
Lucas, whose district includes outskirts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City but is mostly made up of small towns, farms and ranches, said the bill offers respite from "uncertainty" during "the most devastating pandemic we’ve seen in over 100 years."
Cole and Horn also released statements supporting the bill.