Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s on Thursday in Tulsa and to be accompanied by high allergen counts.

Despite chilly mornings, Tulsa and the McAlester areas are expected to see temperatures reach at least 90 on Thursday. The Tulsa area may see some cloud coverage. Other portions of Oklahoma are expected to reach into the mid to high 80s.

A chance of storms near the Kansas border will follow the unseasonably warm weather Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Severe weather may accompany any storms that develop.

Wind speeds are forecast to be low and not expected to exceed 10 mph. Pollen concentrations for trees, Juniper, Mulberry and Oak trees, are high, according to the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Oklahoma City. There are moderate concentrations of mold spores and low concentrations of grass pollen, according to the report. Tree pollen counts are expected to remain high.

Thunderstorm chances will expand Friday and into Friday night across the eastern Oklahoma region. Severe weather is possible throughout Friday.

The unseasonably high temperatures are expected to taper off by the weekend, though, giving way to drier weather patterns.

