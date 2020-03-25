Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s on Thursday in Tulsa and to be accompanied by high allergen counts.
Despite chilly mornings, Tulsa and the McAlester areas are expected to see temperatures reach at least 90 on Thursday. The Tulsa area may see some cloud coverage. Other portions of Oklahoma are expected to reach into the mid to high 80s.
A chance of storms near the Kansas border will follow the unseasonably warm weather Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Severe weather may accompany any storms that develop.
Wind speeds are forecast to be low and not expected to exceed 10 mph. Pollen concentrations for trees, Juniper, Mulberry and Oak trees, are high, according to the
Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Oklahoma City. There are moderate concentrations of mold spores and low concentrations of grass pollen, according to the report. Tree pollen counts are expected to remain high.
Thunderstorm chances will expand Friday and into Friday night across the eastern Oklahoma region. Severe weather is possible throughout Friday.
The unseasonably high temperatures are expected to taper off by the weekend, though, giving way to drier weather patterns.
Gallery: Guide to outdoor activities around Tulsa
Turkey Mountain
HIKING AND BIKING TRAILS
Tulsa's nearest available off-the-sidewalks hiking trails are located at Oxley Nature Center at Mohawk Park, 5701 East 36th St North, Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, South Elwood Ave., and the Redbud Valley Nature Preserve, 161st East Ave. Catoosa.
Daniel and Jennifer Eubanks with their children Johnye and Michael begin a hike at Turkey Mountain on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
HIKING AND BIKING TRAILS
Visitor centers are closed but maps and guides for each area are available online: Turkey Mountain at
riverparks.org.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Oxley
HIKING AND BIKING TRAILS
Oxley Nature Center is at Mohawk Park, 5701 E. 36th St. North.
Visitor centers are closed, but go to
for info. oxleynaturecenter.org
Kelly Bostian/Tulsa World file
Keystone Lake
STATE PARKS
State parks are located near all of our local reservoirs, be it Keystone Lake State Park, Sequoyah State Park at Fort Gibson Lake or Arrowhead State Park at Lake Eufaula. The
web site lists them all and the amenities offered. TravelOK.com
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Natural Falls State Park
STATE PARKS
Natural Falls State Park, east on U.S. Highway 412, features a 77-foot waterfall, 4.5 miles of well-marked trails, camping and picnic areas.
Tulsa World file
Sequoyah State Park at Fort Gibson
Tourism information centers and state park lodges, nature centers, group camps, dining halls and community buildings at the state parks are closed through April 15, but rental cabins, campgrounds and outdoor sites will remain open.
Oklahoma BioBlitz
Osage Hills State Park
STATE PARKS
Osage Hills State Park, located on Highway 60 between Bartlesville and Pawhuska, features a fishing lake, stream, and miles of hiking and mountain bike trails in a historic spot.
Kelly Bostian/Tulsa World file
Nickel Preserve
NATURE CONSERVANCY
Two properties of the Nature Conservancy are within a 90-minute drive of Tulsa, the John T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve northeast of Tahlequah, and the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve north of Pawhuska.
The 17,000-acre Nickel Preserve is a wilderness area with no facilities. It has three designated hiking trails open daily during daylight hours. Most access is along scenic county roads that are favorite routes for bird watchers and other lovers of nature. Learn more under the Oklahoma link at
nature.org
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file
Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
Harvey Payne, community relations coordinator at the Tallgrass, said bison calves will be born through April on the 40,000-acre preserve, the wild prairie is beginning to show signs of spring growth and new migrating birds are present on any given day, he said. The visitor center and restrooms are closed until further notice but most of the preserve is viewed from county roads and scenic turnouts, or the hiking trial located near the visitor center. More about the Tallgrass also can be found at
. nature.org
Tulsa World file
Lake Bixhoma
FISHING
Wildlife Department offices are closed, but licenses can be purchased online and most local bait shops are open.
Nearby lakes that offer good fishing in addition to picnic and playground amenities include community lakes like Pretty Water and Sahoma lakes near Sapulpa, Bixhoma Lake near Leonard, and Claremore Lake, east of Claremore.
Tulsa World file
Fishing at Garnett Pond
FISHING
Fishing is picking up with longer daylight periods.
The Garden Ridge Pond, off Garnett Road near the intersection of Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, is a water-control project pond that has been stocked with bass and bluegill by the Wildlife Department. There are no amenities but bankside fishing is easily accessible. Parking can be found at large nearby business parking lots.
Kelly Bostian/Tulsa World file
Mohawk Park pond
FISHING
Several local ponds, including ponds at Mohawk Park, have been stocked by the Wildlife Department. They are listed in the department’s Close To Home fishing link on its web site at
wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/tulsa-urban-fisheries.
Tulsa World file
Veterans Park Pond
FISHING
The fishing pond at Veterans Park in Jenks off Elm Street near the Creek Turnpike is a local best-bet fishery. It has ample shoreline access, two fishing docks that are ADA accessible, and offers big bass that are catch-and-release only, bluegill and catfish, as well as some remnant rainbow trout still left from wintertime stockings.
Kelly Bostian/Tulsa World file
Fishing
Fishing on local rivers and creeks for white bass should pick up as flood waters recede and snagging for paddlefish will be in high gear on the Grand River system, although the Paddlefish Research Station near Miami has been closed along with other Wildlife Department offices due to coronavirus worries, Johnston said.
Look for the latest fishing reports and more about fishing opportunities at
wildlifedepartment.com/fishing.
Kelly Bostian/Tulsa World file