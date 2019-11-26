State officials recorded Tuesday night wind gusts up to 66 mph in eastern Oklahoma and prompted residents in western towns to evacuate amid a wildfire.
Sustained winds of about 40 mph are expected to continue through at least midnight in eastern Oklahoma, according to a high wind warning. Gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph. At the Bartlesville airport, the National Weather Service in Tulsa recorded Tuesday night a 66 mph gust. Meteorologists recorded a 59 mph gust at Tulsa International Airport.
Meteorologists issued a red flag warning for parts of Tulsa, Nowata, Washington, Rogers, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, exacerbated by the low relative humidity and gusty conditions. That warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 3,200 customers reported power outages in the northeast Oklahoma region amid the fierce winds on Tuesday night, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma website.
In western Oklahoma, emergency management officials ordered parts of a Woodward County to evacuate in the midst of a dangerous wildfire near the towns of Fargo and Mooreland.
A wildfire, located northwest of Fargo, was moving rapidly southeast about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
Those living in the area are advised to evacuate to the south or southeast.
"Dense smoke will likely precede the fire significantly reducing visibility," meteorologists state in a fire warning.
It is hazardous to drive into smoke. Evacuees are encouraged to follow safety instruction from their local emergency management officials and to evacuate quickly.