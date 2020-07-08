Trump administration threats to penalize states that don't "open" public schools for the fall semester "aren't helpful," State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Wednesday.
"Threats aren’t helpful in alleviating fear, and Oklahomans don’t need to be schooled on the importance of reopening schools this fall," Hofmeister said in written response to an email. "We know it is critical for many reasons, not the least of which being the education of our children after the learning loss from this past spring."
Oklahoma schools were closed much of the spring semester because of COVID-19, with hastily arranged at-home learning efforts receiving less than straight A's from parents and students.
Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen, at least in some fashion, for the fall semester, but with COVID-19 cases rising in the area, state and nation, many are worried about the potential for an even greater spread of the virus.
Trump, however, was adamant this week that schools open more or less as usual. He said he will "pressure" governors to open schools and threatened to withhold federal funding from states that do not.
It is unclear to what extent the administration can do that without congressional approval.
Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, conceded federal funds make up a small portion of most school budgets and said the federal government would "work with" districts unable to safely accommodate all students.
In Oklahoma, the governor has limited control over school policy, which is set primarily by state and local boards of education with some input from the Legislature.
Bayley Lakey, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said "any official decisions regarding school calendars will be made by the OSDE and local school boards.”
Hofmeister said the department and local districts are trying to figure out how to maintain safe social distancing in schools that in many cases are already overcrowded.
"To ensure schools are able to reopen, it is extremely important this summer that Oklahomans wear masks in public, follow social distancing guidelines and practice good hygiene," Hofmeister said. "Then, as school opens, we must follow science-driven safety protocols and take every precaution to protect the health and well-being of teachers, support staff and students."