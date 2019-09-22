A homeowner shot and killed a man Sunday night in east Tulsa, police said.

Tulsa police Sgt. Joe Gamboa said the homeowner told officers that he heard someone banging on his front door about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of East 33rd Place. When he looked to see who it was, he told police that he saw a man with a gun standing outside.

The homeowner, who has not been named, fired a gun through the door, hitting the man outside once in the chest, Gamboa said.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. He died about 10:20 p.m.

The homeowner was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at tulsworld.com for updates.

