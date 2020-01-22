The person accused of shooting and killing a man another outside a motel east of downtown on Tuesday denied his involvement in the crime despite video evidence, police reported.
Peter 'Pistol Pete' Williams, 46, was booked into Tulsa County jail Tuesday night on a first-degree murder complaint in the shooting death of Demario Johnson, 39, earlier that afternoon.
Johnson was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 4 p.m. in the Tudor House Inn parking lot, 6416 E. Archer St., and he was pronounced dead at a hospital about 40 minutes later. He is city's fifth homicide victim this year.
Williams and a woman police reported to be his girlfriend were apprehended after they fled the scene.
The woman told police she and Williams confronted a man in the parking lot over some of her missing items that had reportedly been in the man's room.
The confrontation spiraled into an argument, and the man's friend, Johnson, punched the woman, knocking her to the ground.
She told police Williams helped her to her feet and they began to walk away when Williams pulled out pistol and shot Johnson.
They then fled before Williams tossed the weapon.
Detectives reported the motel's surveillance footage corroborated the woman's account, and police later found the gun on the roof of a nearby business.
The woman was later released, police said.
In an interview with detectives, Williams denied being involved in the shooting, and again when told the crime was recorded on video and several witnesses identified him as the shooter. He requested an attorney and ended the interview.
Williams, also known as Reginald Mure, has been charged with a misdemeanor and or felony in Tulsa County almost every year since 2002. He was most recently convicted of possession of a firearm after former conviction Jan. 2 and received a four-year suspended sentence, court records show.
He was held without bond Wednesday morning.