A group of Booker T. Washington High School alumni are planning a unity rally in downtown simultaneous to President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday.
The "Hornets Silencing Hate," a growing Facebook group of alumni with more than 3,000 members as of Wednesday evening, purchased billboards on Interstate 244 in downtown and have tentative plans for a rally at 4 p.m. Saturday. The rally's location has not been determined as of Wednesday evening.
The alumni unity rally, the president's campaign event and several protests all come a day after the Rev. Al Sharpton and local organizations host the Tulsa Juneteenth Celebration on Friday evening.
Weekend Events
Friday
What: Tulsa Juneteenth Celebration
Who: Rev. Al Sharpton, Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, the Black Wall Street Times, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Guthrie Green, Tulsa Juneteenth, and others.
Where: Greenwood District, downtown Tulsa.
When: 6 p.m., June 19.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/689665495144659/
Saturday
What: Hornets Silencing Hate Rally
Who: Alumni of Booker T. Washington High School
Where: TBD
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
Information: TBD
What: President Donald Trump campaign rally
Who: Donald Trump
Where: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK.
When: 8 p.m., June 20.
Information: http://www.bokcenter.com/events/#!/make-america-great-again-rally/
What: Trump Campaign Trail Counter-Protest
Where: BOK Center 200 S. Denver Ave.
When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/257117718955924/