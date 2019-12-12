A hotel security officer shot at a burglary suspect from the hood of a car on Wednesday and captured him after a short chase, Tulsa Police reported.
The guard was patrolling the parking lot of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 23 N. 67th East Ave., about 9:30 a.m. when he noticed a car backed into a spot by the property's southern fence, a news release states.
Thinking the car was suspicious, the guard attempted to block it in with his car. A short time later Justus Murphy came running from around the fence with loot from neighboring O'Reilly Auto Parts and employees chasing him, according to the release.
The guard attempted to stop Murphy but he jumped in the car, drove around the guard's car and toward the guard, the release states.
The guard jumped on the car's hood and pointed his pistol at Murphy while ordering him to stop, according to the release. Instead, Murphy accelerated through the parking lot and reportedly pulled a gun on the guard.
The guard fired at least two rounds through the windshield, striking the center console, the release states.
Murphy stopped the car, threw down his gun and fled on foot, only to be chased down and caught by the guard about a block away.
Murphy, 21, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and petty larceny. He had felony warrants for his arrest stemming from robbery and burglary charges in early December and various traffic offenses.
Murphy initially identified himself with a different name and was booked into jail under that name until police found out otherwise, so he could face an additional charge of false impersonation, TPD Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Murphy is held in lieu of nearly $105,000 bail.