Legislation merging the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services into the Oklahoma Health Care Authority won House approval on Wednesday, touching off a furious response from mental health professionals who say they weren’t consulted or even alerted to the bill.
“These are human lives,” said Oklahoma Mental Health Association chief Mike Brose. “It’s wildly irresponsible.”
House Bill 4064, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, would place ODMHSAS under the Health Care Authority, which administers the state’s Medicaid programs except for those dealing with mental health.
Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said the intent is to bring all Medicaid administration under a single agency while consolidating some “back office” functions. McEntire said all or almost all ODMHSAS employees would retain their jobs.
He acknowledged the Health Care Authority currently has no expertise in mental health, but said it will acquire that expertise through the merger.
Wrapped up in the reorganization is the loss of civil service protections for those ODMHSAS employees.
Opponents pointed out mental health Medicaid functions were moved to ODMHSAS from the Health Care Authority seven years ago because costs had been rising at the rate of 14% a year under OHCA. Costs have risen at 3% a year under ODMHSAS, they said.
“We’re not opposed to systemic change,” Brose said. “But we’d like to be able to have some input and get some clarifications. This is not just about content. It’s about process.”
The bill passed 61-28 with 11 members not voting.
Wednesday’s 10-hour session allowed the House to beat by a full day the deadline to send its own bills to the Senate. It was an often contentious day, with one bill making a surprise resurrection after being soundly defeated two days ago.
HB 3873, by Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City, outlaws all marriage by those under 16 and further restricts it for 16- and 17-year-olds. The measure went down 35-60 on Monday, but Dunnington and Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, who originally voted against the bill, worked out some changes that turned HB 3873 into a 78-16 winner.
In its new form, marriage under 16 would still be illegal but youths 16 and 17 years of age could be married with parental consent and the OK of a district judge. The previous version required 16- and 17-year-olds to be emancipated to get married.
Currently, 16- and 17-year olds can marry with parental permission and those any age under 16 can marry with the permission of parents and the courts.
Also approved was HB 4068, by McCall, which would suspend for five years the education requirements to head the state Department of Health. The bill originally eliminated the requirements altogether, but a floor amendment Wednesday reinstated them effective in 2025.
It is acknowledged by all concerned the bill’s purpose is to allow interim Commissioner Gary Cox to assume the position permanently. Cox has 40 years experience in public health, including stints heading the Tulsa County and Oklahoma County health departments, but he does not have a graduate degree in public health administration or a medical field.
Current unemployment benefits would be reduced from a maximum of 26 weeks to 12 under HB 3096, by Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole. Weeks of eligibility would remain at 12 as long as the state’s unemployment rate remains under 5.5%. Oklahoma’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in December.
Taylor said the bill’s language is far from final, but the idea is to index benefits to the unemployment rate. As now written, the unemployment rate would have to reach 6.7% to return to 26 weeks of benefits.