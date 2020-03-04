OKLAHOMA CITY — Common education bills occupied the Oklahoma House of Representatives for the lion's share of its brief Thursday session.
Among those sent to the Senate were two measures putting added effort into diagnosing dyslexia at an early age, putting the best teachers in the most troubled classrooms and requiring criminal background checks on all public school employees.
Those actions follow the passage of other education-related bills in recent days, including one that sets up a task force to reexamine high school graduation requirements.
Education measures passed Wednesday included House Bill 3398, by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, which closes a loophole that has allowed thousands of people to work in public schools without criminal background checks.
Nollan said many non-classroom employees, as well as teachers hired before 2010, have never had such checks. The bill originally included an exemption for teachers eligible for retirement, but that was removed Wednesday by a floor amendment.
HB 3398 requires state and national checks for teachers at their next certification date, and for other employees by July 1, 2022.
The background check systems will also flag future violations.
HBs 2804 and 2889, both by Rep. Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, requires students in kindergarten through third grade not reading at grade level to be screened for the dyslexia and for the state Department of Education to maintain a dyslexia handbook.
HB 3805, by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, institutes a three-year pilot program she said is designed to put schools' best teachers in their lowest-performing classrooms. The bill ran into some resistance because it does not specify the pilot program will target struggling school districts, but Hasenbeck said she believes that will be the outcome and the measured passed with only one dissenting vote.
Another Hasenbeck bill, HB 3804, toughens the criteria for the computer science course required for high school graduation and broadens the definition of an art course to include dance, drama and music.
The House also approved two measures dealing with the initiative petition process. One would allow the Secretary of State's office to count petition signatures electronically, the other requires initiative petition supporters to begin filing Ethics Commission reports, which reveal the efforts' financial backers, as soon as the petition is assigned a state question number by the secretary of state.
Currently, Ethics Commission reports aren't required until signatures are gathered and certified and an election date set.
