An $800 million lawsuit against the University of Oklahoma was filed Monday in Cleveland County by its partner in an ill-fated campus housing project.
Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, a subsidiary of a Louisiana company that specializes in arranging financing for client partners such as hospitals and universities, essentially argues that OU verbally agreed to a complicated financing scheme for the 1,200-bed Cross Village complex, then left Provident holding the bag when the project went sideways.
The $800 million sought by Provident represents the principal and interest on Cross Village, which opened in August 2018 and has remained at least two-thirds vacant since.
Specifically, Provident says OU falsified a market study to justify building the $250 million development, then backed out of a verbal agreement integral to the project's financial viability.
OU, as it has in the past, rebuffed the charges.
"In an apparent attempt to gain leverage in an ongoing dispute, Provident today filed a lawsuit against the University, which parrots the same baseless claims it has previously put forth," OU said in a written statement by Communications Director Kesha Keith. "The University will respond to the lawsuit as appropriate. OU’s obligation remains to its students and the taxpayers of Oklahoma, not to Provident or its debt."
In its suit, Provident says OU and a private consultant produced a report that overstated the demand for student housing by excluding fraternity and sorority houses. It says OU also ignored recommendations that would have made the Cross Village apartments more competitive in the student housing market.
The suit repeats Provident's complaint that OU refused to renew a lease option on retail and meeting space and an adjoining parking garage.
The lease payments started at $7 million a year and were subject to a 3% annual increase. Provident said OU officials assured it and bondholders on several occasions that the lease payments would be maintained throughout the 50-year life of the bond issue.
According to Provident and others, the university's attitude toward the Cross development changed after the departure of President David Boren in 2017.
Provident says the university has consistently adopted policies detrimental to Cross' success, and last summer tried to get Provident Oklahoma to declare bankruptcy. Separately, Monday's suit alleges, OU tried to restructure the bonds in such a way that "would have materially reduced the recovery for the bondholders."
The matter is of concern to some because the bonds were issued through the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, a state entity involved in financing a large number of public projects.
The bonds do not obligate the state financially in a legal sense, but some believe a default might damage the state's reputation and credit.