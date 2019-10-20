OKLAHOMA CITY — Some 432 Department of Corrections employees failed to receive a pay increase that state lawmakers intended for them to get.
Now, officials are trying to figure out how to fix the problem.
The Legislature provided a $2-an-hour increase effective July 1 to corrections employees who have direct contact with offenders, but some direct contact employees who don’t work “behind the fence” got left off the pay raise list.
Some 2,812 employees received the pay increase, said Matt Elliott, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The original pay raise cost $11 million, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.
He said providing additional raises for those who were left out will cost about $1.4 million.
Thompson said he believes the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has the money in its budget to pay for the raises.
But Thompson said it would require approval from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office. The Legislature would then have to annualize the raise in the next budget, Thompson said.
“It is one of my goals to make sure we take care of those people next year,” Thompson said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, were asked about the raise and issued a joint statement.
“It is a House priority for the agency to fulfill the legislative intent of raises for all behind-the-fence staff,” the statement said. “The agency received the funding necessary to provide raises for all behind-the-fence staff as intended by the Legislature. It needs to happen without further delay.”
Elliott said the agency will not be seeking a supplemental appropriation to cover the raises.
“This issue is the result of legislation that did not clearly reflect all of the positions working within correctional facilities that were intended to receive the raises,” Elliott said. “We pledge to work diligently with both Gov. Stitt and the state Legislature during the upcoming session to address this deficiency.”
The Governor’s Office also is not seeking a supplemental, said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
“If the Legislature wishes to do so, they will have an opportunity to address the issue in the next legislative session,” she said.
Lakey was asked if Stitt’s office supported letting the Department of Corrections use carryover funds to pay for the raises.
She said the agency is conducting a needs assessment to determine how best to align its workforce with the demands.
“The Governor’s Office is waiting for the results of the study to better align the budget and employee pay,” she said.
Sterling Zearley, executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, called it a huge issue.
“They should get the raise as well as back pay,” said Bobby Cleveland, a former Republican House member who now serves as executive director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals. “They shouldn’t have to wait six months to get it.”
Featured video