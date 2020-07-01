A Tulsa husband was sentenced to 35 years in prison in early February for a June 2019 slaying he later called a "mistake."
Roger Martin, 36, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter for killing his wife, Starrinda Martin, outside an east Tulsa laundromat on June 3, 2019.
That night, the two were arguing when Martin pulled a gun out of his vehicle and shot Starrinda multiple times. Quickly loading her into the vehicle with their two young children, he drove to a hospital, leaving her there before fleeing.
A tense search for Martin deescalated when police learned he had dropped the children at a relative's house. They found him with other relatives in the parking lot of a gas station.
"Several additional witnesses who are related to Martin were transported to detective division," his arrest and booking report read. "During the interviews of two additional witnesses, Martin confessed to them that he had killed his wife, and that he 'f---ed up.'"
In interviews last year with the Tulsa World, Starrinda's family described her as a woman as beautiful and unique as the butterflies she adored.
At 32, she left behind two young children and many who love her.
A servant at heart, she opened her home to those in need and sought to become the "perfect" mother and wife, family said. Also a creative, she liked to deck out her own clothes and escape into crafts at her mother's home.
Starrinda was Tulsa's 32nd homicide victim of 62 in 2019. Read more about her life and the lives of other victims in the Tulsa World's 2019 project: bit.ly/TulsaVictims2019.
