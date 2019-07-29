The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.
Lt. Duston Todd said deputies found Jeanna Bailey, 45, shot to death about 1 p.m. inside a home in the 2300 block of North 186 Road near Mounds after receiving a 911 call about two people being found dead in the home.
Bailey's husband, Emmett Bailey, 49, was also found dead after "taking his own life following the shooting," Todd said in an email.
The agency announced Sunday it was investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide and deputies were not seeking any suspects.
Todd declined to say who found the two and called 911, but he said investigators do not know what caused the shooting.
The deaths remain under investigation.