The westbound lanes of Interstate 244 were reopened in east Tulsa late Thursday after a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on the highway.
State troopers had closed the lanes, diverting westbound traffic to U.S. 169 northbound, after the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The pedestrian was found on the roadway near a vehicle that was idling with its door open and music playing. Troopers said the vehicle was the pedestrian's and that the collision was a hit-and-run.
No description of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was available.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.