William Whittaker is tired of being asked by employers and police officers whether he’s the same man he was 27 years ago.
Back then, Whittaker — just 30 years old at the time — was arrested on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute complaint.
He would spend the next 19 months in jail for the crime.
The “big one,” he called the conviction, has been a scarlet letter difficult to erase ever since.
“When I get pulled over by the police and they pull up my record, it’s there,” said Whittaker, 57, of Tulsa. “Jobs always ask me about. I just want it to go away.”
Whittaker was one of hundreds of people who showed up at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th Street North, Saturday for the opportunity to have their criminal records expunged at the annual Expungement Expo.
The free event helps those previously charged with a nonviolent offense that occurred in Tulsa County to determine whether they qualify for expungement.
Volunteers from the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office and other court agencies were available to help do records searches for individuals seeking assistance.
One of those volunteers was Madison Cataudella representing the University of Tulsa College of Law Public Interest Board.
She and other aspiring attorneys were gratified they had the chance to help people genuinely looking to improve their lives through the expungement process.
“People forget how much of an impact that this can have on your future,” Cataudella said. “It’s not just that one punishment and then it’s over ... it can be life long. The goal of this is to allow people to have a restart and prove to themselves that they are not defined by what this court record says.”
The majority of people seeking to have their records sealed, said Tulsa attorney Beverly A. Atteberry, are those who made a mistake in the past and have had difficulties getting quality jobs or housing decades after a conviction.
Generally, individuals going through expungement are in their 50s and 60s, Atteberry said.
About 500 to 600 people on average seek the service, she said, with more than 100 actually qualifying for expungement.
Individuals who have received deferred sentences typically have their records sealed if they meet all of the conditions set out by the court at sentencing. A second method of expungement can be initiated by a person convicted of a crime once that person has served his or her sentence.
“Most people attending this have no idea what they qualify for or if they qualify,” said Atteberry. “This gives them a real idea of where they’re at in the system.”
