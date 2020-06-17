As Oklahoma hits a stride in ever increasing COVID-19 infections, health officials and political leaders remarked on the collective need for prevention.
Oklahoma has hit another high in new COVID-19 cases, with 259 more confirmed infections, the state reported Wednesday. Likewise, Tulsa County also hit a new high. County health officials reported 96 new, confirmed infections of the deadly disease.
Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, a medical doctor, said the department’s staff is overwhelmed. Staff members have been working seven days per week since mid-February, he said.
“They care so deeply about this community and people who live here and they want to protect everyone,” Dart said. “Not only are they emotionally and physically starting to wear down, I think their hearts are hurting as well.”
There have been 8,904 confirmed cases of the disease in the state since March. One more person, an Oklahoma County woman older than 65, died from the disease. There have been 364 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“I really get quarantine fatigue,” Dart said. “People’s lives were really disrupted and in ways we never fathomed pre-COVID, so I do understand that at some point you throw your hands up and you just want to live your life and not pay attention to the reality around you, but this is the reality around us.”
Dart has several times recommended the postponement of President Donald Trump’s rally. He said for events such as it, there is potential for it to become a “super spreader event.”
Elected officials have remained resolute, despite public health officials’ concerns, in allowing large-scale gatherings this weekend in Tulsa. Mayor G.T. Bynum made direct statements to the Tulsa metro populace in response to criticisms of his actions and inactions in reference to large-scale social gatherings slated for Friday and Saturday.
“I think it would be a real tragedy if we ended up focusing on an event with 20,000 people that will happen for four hours over the weekend and not talk about what a million people are doing every single day in this community,” Bynum said.
To be more precise, not doing. Many Oklahomans have foregone wearing masks. A coffee shop east of downtown Tulsa, visited by a Tulsa World reporter daily, often had seating filled to capacity. Only employees wore masks. Bynum estimated that only 10-20% of grocery shoppers wear masks.
One could assume that if Tulsans are forgoing masks, then they may not be washing their hands.
“It’s important to note that, through the first two phases of (reopening), we continued to see a decline in cases in Tulsa, and what that tells me is that even when we didn’t have government mandates in place of what people could do, Tulsans were still concerned in that first month alone and still vigilant enough that they were doing the right things,” Bynum said.
Bynum expressed doubts during the Wednesday news conference that social gatherings this weekend were not going to be safe.
Despite Bynum’s criticisms of his constituents and neighboring communities, many have implored him and the Trump campaign to reconsider.
In an online letter sent to Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Bynum said he did not receive the letter, indicating he hadn’t read it. Greenwood District stakeholders also filed a lawsuit, which was escalated to the state Supreme Court, seeking an injunction to enforce stricter guidelines during the rally.
State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, a medical doctor, said in a prepared statement that those attending large gatherings in the city “will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus.” Frye encouraged all those who may attend gatherings, referencing specifically President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, to seek testing after attendance. Frye did not address in the statement any of the anticipated demonstrations slated for Saturday.
The state’s 7-day rolling average hit a high Wednesday of 203; Tulsa County’s 7-day rolling average reached a high of 74. Rolling averages are used so no single data point or day skews the data.
Of the 181 people currently hospitalized, 114 are positive COVID-19 cases and 67 are persons under investigation.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
