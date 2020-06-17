As Oklahoma hits a stride in ever increasing COVID-19 infections, health officials and political leaders remarked on the collective need for prevention.

Oklahoma has hit another high in new COVID-19 cases, with 259 more confirmed infections, the state reported Wednesday. Likewise, Tulsa County also hit a new high. County health officials reported 96 new, confirmed infections of the deadly disease.

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, a medical doctor, said the department’s staff is overwhelmed. Staff members have been working seven days per week since mid-February, he said.

“They care so deeply about this community and people who live here and they want to protect everyone,” Dart said. “Not only are they emotionally and physically starting to wear down, I think their hearts are hurting as well.”

There have been 8,904 confirmed cases of the disease in the state since March. One more person, an Oklahoma County woman older than 65, died from the disease. There have been 364 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“I really get quarantine fatigue,” Dart said. “People’s lives were really disrupted and in ways we never fathomed pre-COVID, so I do understand that at some point you throw your hands up and you just want to live your life and not pay attention to the reality around you, but this is the reality around us.”

Dart has several times recommended the postponement of President Donald Trump’s rally. He said for events such as it, there is potential for it to become a “super spreader event.”

Elected officials have remained resolute, despite public health officials’ concerns, in allowing large-scale gatherings this weekend in Tulsa. Mayor G.T. Bynum made direct statements to the Tulsa metro populace in response to criticisms of his actions and inactions in reference to large-scale social gatherings slated for Friday and Saturday.

“I think it would be a real tragedy if we ended up focusing on an event with 20,000 people that will happen for four hours over the weekend and not talk about what a million people are doing every single day in this community,” Bynum said.

To be more precise, not doing. Many Oklahomans have foregone wearing masks. A coffee shop east of downtown Tulsa, visited by a Tulsa World reporter daily, often had seating filled to capacity. Only employees wore masks. Bynum estimated that only 10-20% of grocery shoppers wear masks.

One could assume that if Tulsans are forgoing masks, then they may not be washing their hands.

“It’s important to note that, through the first two phases of (reopening), we continued to see a decline in cases in Tulsa, and what that tells me is that even when we didn’t have government mandates in place of what people could do, Tulsans were still concerned in that first month alone and still vigilant enough that they were doing the right things,” Bynum said.

Bynum expressed doubts during the Wednesday news conference that social gatherings this weekend were not going to be safe.

Despite Bynum’s criticisms of his constituents and neighboring communities, many have implored him and the Trump campaign to reconsider.

In an online letter sent to Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Bynum said he did not receive the letter, indicating he hadn’t read it. Greenwood District stakeholders also filed a lawsuit, which was escalated to the state Supreme Court, seeking an injunction to enforce stricter guidelines during the rally.

State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, a medical doctor, said in a prepared statement that those attending large gatherings in the city “will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus.” Frye encouraged all those who may attend gatherings, referencing specifically President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, to seek testing after attendance. Frye did not address in the statement any of the anticipated demonstrations slated for Saturday.

The state’s 7-day rolling average hit a high Wednesday of 203; Tulsa County’s 7-day rolling average reached a high of 74. Rolling averages are used so no single data point or day skews the data.

Of the 181 people currently hospitalized, 114 are positive COVID-19 cases and 67 are persons under investigation.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Featured video

Featured gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre ... this is what happened in 1921

Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you