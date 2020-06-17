As Oklahoma hits a stride in ever increasing COVID-19 infections, health officials and political leaders remarked on the continued need for prevention.

Oklahoma has hit another high in new COVID-19 cases, with 259 more confirmed infections, the state reported Wednesday. Likewise, Tulsa County also hit a new high. County health officials reported 96 new confirmed cases.

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said at a press conference Wednesday that the department’s staff is overwhelmed and has been working seven days per week since mid-February.

“They care so deeply about this community and people who live here, and they want to protect everyone,” Dart said. “Not only are they emotionally and physically starting to wear down; I think their hearts are hurting, as well.”

Across the state, 8,904 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March. The death of one person, an Oklahoma County woman who was older than 65, was reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 364, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“I really get quarantine fatigue,” Dart said. “People’s lives were really disrupted and in ways we never fathomed pre-COVID, so I do understand that at some point you throw your hands up and you just want to live your life and not pay attention to the reality around you, but this is the reality around us.”

Dart has several times recommended the postponement of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa. He said an event such as it is a potential “super spreader event.”

Elected officials have remained resolute, despite public health officials’ concerns, in allowing large-scale gatherings this weekend in Tulsa.

Mayor G.T. Bynum made direct statements to the Tulsa metro populace in response to criticisms of his actions and inactions regarding large-scale gatherings slated for Friday and Saturday.

“I think it would be a real tragedy if we ended up focusing on an event with 20,000 people that will happen for four hours over the weekend and not talk about what a million people are doing every single day in this community,” Bynum said at the press conference.

To be more precise, not doing. Many Oklahomans have foregone wearing masks. A coffee shop east of downtown Tulsa, visited by a Tulsa World reporter daily, often had seating filled to capacity. Only employees wore masks. Bynum estimated that only 10% to 20% of grocery shoppers wear masks.

One could assume that if Tulsans are forgoing masks, then they may not be washing their hands sufficiently.

“It’s important to note that, through the first two phases of (reopening), we continued to see a decline in cases in Tulsa, and what that tells me is that even when we didn’t have government mandates in place (for) what people could do, Tulsans were still concerned in that first month alone and still vigilant enough that they were doing the right things,” Bynum said.

But he expressed doubts that social gatherings this weekend were going to be safe.

Despite Bynum’s criticisms of his constituents and neighboring communities, many have implored him and the Trump campaign to reconsider.

In an online letter sent to Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and other parts of Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Bynum said he did not receive the letter, indicating that he hadn’t read it.

Greenwood District stakeholders also filed a lawsuit, which was escalated to the state Supreme Court, seeking an injunction to enforce strict guidelines during the rally.

State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, a medical doctor, said in a prepared statement that those attending large gatherings in the city “will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus.”

Frye encouraged all those who may attend gatherings, referencing specifically President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday, to be tested after the event. He did not address in the statement any of the anticipated demonstrations slated for Saturday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new confirmed cases hit a high Wednesday of 203; Tulsa County’s seven-day rolling average reached a high of 74. Rolling averages are used so no single data point or day skews the data.

Of the 181 people currently hospitalized for possible COVID-19 in the state, the illness has been confirmed in 114 of them, and 67 are under investigation.

Reducing the strain on hospitals and saving lives remain the goals. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group and mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

