Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday said he will veto two budget bills passed by the Legislature dealing with retirement funds that he claims will "rob" teachers and others.
He said he would veto House bills 2741 and 2742, which he said would "Rob from our teacher’s retirement fund, law enforcement retirement fund and firefighters retirement fund."
"I will not play a part in this," he said. "I will not play a part in undermining Oklahoma's teachers."
As for other parts of the budget, Stitt said he and his staff was still considering whether to sign or veto.
"I’m still working through those concerns," he said. "We were locked out of the budget process."
Stitt has until Wednesday to either sign or veto the budget entirely or in parts.
