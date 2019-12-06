The Tulsa Police Department added 28 new officers to its ranks on Friday, and Chief Chuck Jordan gave his last address as chief to the newly-sworn recruits.
"This is my favorite thing to do as a police chief," he said.
Jordan, who officially announced his retirement following the graduation ceremony, said he took a liking to Class 2019-116's motto: "If not us, then who?" When he served as a commander of civilian officers in Kosovo, one of his units rallied around a similar call to action.
In his speech, Jordan walked the graduates through the life story of Bass Reeves, who became one of the earliest African Americans to be commissioned as a deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, and spoke of a sense of duty that takes priority over dreams, goals and self-preservation.
"(Reeves) was born a slave and still chose a life of service to the people who enslaved him," he said.
During her speech on behalf of Mayor G.T. Bynum, Deputy Mayor Amy Brown reminded the graduating officers that they weren't transitioning into this new role alone.
"The most important people in this room are the people who sit behind you," she said, referring to the crowd of family, friends and fellow officers.
Hundreds of supporters filled the gymnasium at the academy training facility, whooped and hollered as their graduate strode across the stage.
During 28 weeks of training, the graduates racked up about 1,150 hours of typical police instruction in subjects including law, firearms and defensive tactics.
But Training Director Maj. Ryan Perkins emphasized they also trained on modern ideals, such as community policing and mental health response.
Perkins also announced academy awards. Each police class is typically evaluated for two awards at graduation: Top Marksman and Jared Shoemaker Top Scholar. Perkins said they created a new title this year that would be given to a graduate who earns the highest score in overall academy performance: the Honor Graduate.
Officer Alejandro McGowan swept each, save for a tie with Officer Waylon Summers for the highest average classroom scores.
Perkins said the new award was instated because classroom performance and marksmanship are honorable skills, but "that's not all being a police officer is about."
Officer Mariano Dillard's family gushed with pride as he presented and explained the class's guidon, or flag, to the crowd.
"He doesn't like public speaking," his uncle, Greg Martin, said. "To see him speak... I'm just thrilled. I have no words."
Martin remembered coaching Dillard in basketball and football, and he said he could never get him to call any plays. But the Dillard who walked across the stage and spoke was different.
Dillard's younger brother, Delquise Stewart, agreed.
"I feel like they've opened him up out of his shell a little bit," Stewart said. "I can't wait to see what he's going to do for Tulsa, Oklahoma."
Dillard said the academy was a long six months full of intense learning, and graduation lifted a weight from his chest. He's ready to hit the streets, he said.
"I'm a person who loves to give back, and I love my Tulsa community," he said.
Perkins said the class brings TPD's total of officers to about 590, but academy staff is working tirelessly to inch toward the department's authorized strength of 713 sworn officers.
The unit launched a new recruitment site this year to draw in applicants, and staff run three 30-person academies each fiscal year, in addition to reserve officer academies, citizens academies and youth programs.
Perkins said of the three officer academies, only about one of the graduating classes increases the department's sworn ranks each year. The others only keep up with attrition.
The new officers will undergo 16 weeks of field training, spending time in each of Tulsa's three divisions with training officers, before being assigned to full-time patrol in March 2020.