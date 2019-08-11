The body pulled from the Illinois River on Saturday is that of a Tulsa man, Grand River Dam Authority police announced Sunday.
Dejuan Dewayne Mayberry, 29, was floating with friends south of the Riverside Park area about 4 p.m. when he tried to swim across the river, police said. He began struggling and went under, never resurfacing.
Witnesses immediately called police, and rescue crews recovered Mayberry's body about 3 1/2 hours later.
Police initially reported Mayberry drowned near Riverside Floats.
The Tahlequah Fire Department, Illinois River Fire Department, Cherokee Nation EMS and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search effort, according to a news release.
Mayberry's body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa, where a cause and manner of death will be determined.