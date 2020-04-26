The mental health and substance abuse fallout from COVID-19 is expected to be long-lasting, but it’s not too late to try to lessen it, experts say.
The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative released its latest projections this week for Oklahoma based on past natural disasters and economic downturns, while guided by emerging national research.
As a result of the pandemic, the state could see 260 more deaths from opioid overdoses and suicides over the next 12 months, and an additional 9,400 suicide attempts, the initiative said in a report.
Although those numbers are lower than previously feared, “the high-end potential is actually higher than the original projections,” said Zack Stoycoff, senior director of policy and planning for Healthy Minds.
With unemployment predicted by some to rise as high as 30%, related deaths and suicide attempts could hit 700 and 30,000, respectively, over 12 months, the report estimates.
However, as troubling as the projections continue to be, a definite difference could be made if leaders act quickly, Stoycoff said.
“It’s important to remember these projected impacts can be prevented or softened with an appropriate policy response. … We’ve made several legislative suggestions in this report.”
Especially key, he said, is upping funding for mental health services to meet the rise in demand and increasing behavioral health screening and treatment in schools, crisis services, primary care and other settings.
The projections continue to show, Stoycoff added, that mental health and addiction impact will be “the next wave of the crisis with life-and-death implications well beyond the virus itself.”
Unemployment and financial stress, additionally, could lead 14,000 more Oklahomans to develop a drug addiction, and an additional 4,500 to fall into alcoholism, according to the report.
Children will be affected, as well, with a substantial increase in mental health needs.
Roughly 30% of children may experience post-traumatic stress disorder from the quarantines, the report says.
The report bases its projections on historical natural disaster evidence and the effects of economic downturns, it notes, because the mental health effects of pandemics of this scale are not well-studied.
“The full scope of impending mental health needs is difficult to project,” it states.
To view the complete Healthy Minds report and find other mental health resources, go to healthymindspolicy.org/covid-19.
