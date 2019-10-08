Commotion about President Donald Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine and China to investigate political opponents is a Democrat distraction to draw attention away from Trump’s achievements, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Tuesday.
Those accomplishments, he told the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County, include low unemployment, continued economic growth, trade deals with Japan, Canada and Mexico, upping Europe’s financial participation in NATO and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“What I’ve found is that it’s about the money in your pockets,” Hern said. “It’s about less government.”
Trump is on record encouraging Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, and his son Hunter Biden, who has had business dealings in both countries.
Trump’s supporters say his actions have been misrepresented and in any event don’t warrant an impeachment inquiry. Tuesday, Hern suggested Trump’s efforts were no different than those taken by Biden and other members of the previous administration — a claim that’s been widely disputed by international affairs experts, including several Republicans.
“This is everything about the 2020 election,” Hern said. “It’s everything about (appointing) Supreme Court justices ... The Democrats are scared to death (Trump) will get to nominate another Supreme Court justice. These justices will change the direction of the country for the next 30 to 50 years.”
Hern, like many Republicans and Trump supporters, zeroed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the handful of aggressive young Democrats trying to push the party on issues such as national health care, labor policy and impeachment.
In this explanation of events, Pelosi finally agreed to go forward with an impeachment inquiry only because these young Democrats, including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are threatening Pelosi’s position.
“The real reason we’re at impeachment,” Hern said, “is nothing but the self-serving selfishness of Nancy Pelosi. She is so fearful she’s going to lose her speakership.”
Hern dismissed the Democratic presidential candidates — “You have to hit your head with a hammer to watch (them)” — and made light of Ocasio-Cortez’s job as bartender before being elected to Congress.
But he also offered a word of caution.
“She’s really likeable,” he said, “and that makes her dangerous.”