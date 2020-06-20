Two-term incumbent Carol Bush and 21-year-old newcomer Taylor Woodrum will decide the state House District 70 race in the June 30 Republican primary.
Bush, 59, is a former director of the Tulsa Crime Prevention Network and operated several small businesses. She also worked for the Tulsa County Health Department.
As a legislator, Bush is chairwoman of the House’s Children, Youth and Family Services Committee and has carried several bills related to child welfare reform.
“The thing I’m most proud of is I promised I would be accountable and I have been,” Bush said. “When my phone rings, I answer it. I answer my own email. I think that’s what people expect.”
Bush is among candidates trying to campaign door-to-door despite COVID-19 limitations and concerns. She said she wears a mask and stays well away from constituents but has found many eager to talk.
“They’re just so grateful for the company,” she said.
Bush said the economy seems to be the No. 1 concern of constituents, followed by the virus epidemic. She said she’s had very few questions about State Question 802, a referendum to expand Medicaid coverage that will be on the June 30 ballot.
Woodrum, an OSU-Tulsa student and retail worker, said he decided to challenge Bush because “I didn’t see myself represented in the Legislature or my district.”
He said the Second Amendment, abortion and making Tulsa a more attractive place for young people are his chief concerns.
“Really the reason I’m running is that Bush doesn’t represent me, but I would also like to see Oklahoma prosper,” he said. “Growing up, kids I went to high school with said they couldn’t wait to move out of state. I don’t feel that way.”
Woodrum said he is 2017 Cascia Hall graduate.
District 70 runs mostly between Lewis and Yale Avenues from 71st Street to 21st Street. It extends to 81st Street between Harvard and Yale and has a “wing” on the east side between 51st and 31st Streets that reaches just beyond the interchange of Interstate 44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.