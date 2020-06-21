Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe and Democrat Abby Broyles, considered the leading candidates in their respective Senate primaries on June 30, reported respectable fundraising totals for the period April 1-June 10 last week.
Inhofe reported receipts of just under $325,000 on his pre-primary report to the Federal Election Commission.
Broyles listed almost $270,000.
Inhofe, seeking his fifth full term in the Senate, still has a huge financial advantage on Broyles, with almost $2.2 million in cash on hand.
Last week Inhofe began airing television ads featuring Gov. Kevin Stitt and likening Inhofe to a rock in the ocean.
Broyles has only about $160,000 on hand, but her $535,000 total contributions is a respectable figure for a Democratic newcomer.
Inhofe and Broyles each face three primary opponents on June 30, none of whom has raised more than a few thousand dollars.
Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn continued lead Oklahoma’s House members in fundraising, with more than $400,000 during the pre-primary period and more than $4 million for the election cycle.