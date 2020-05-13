We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Wednesday he prefers to wait until at least July to decide on another round of coronavirus relief, but acknowledged there is pressure to do something sooner.

"We know there are still problems," he said during a Zoom conference with the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce. "I know there are people shaking their heads right now ... thinking, 'If Inhofe knew how we're hurting right now.' I do know. We talk to a lot of people.

"But I still think in order for us to know what is the greatest need, what should the amount be, I would rather be looking at it in terms of let's wait and see until at least the Fourth of July recess," he said.

To date, Congress has approved and President Donald Trump has signed three coronavirus relief bills worth some $3 trillion. Nevertheless, businesses, individuals and state and local governments say they're fighting to stay afloat as the COVID-19 epidemic plays havoc with the economy.

"We've done a lot of things," Inhofe said. "A lot of the programs to help individuals as well as businesses small and large — we don't have the full benefit of what we've done so far. ... To me it would be a little irresponsible to start another major program."

The Democratic-controlled House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, is expected to vote on a $3 trillion relief package that seems mainly intended to prod the Republican-led Senate to action. Inhofe joined many others in saying the House bill has no chance but it does have Republican leadership talking about another round of relief.

Tulsa Chamber President Mike Neal suggested to Inhofe that some people may be getting too much relief. He repeated the complaints of some business owners that the expanded unemployment benefits from the CARES Act, the largest of the three coronavirus bills, is causing some workers to refuse to return to their jobs.

In theory, persons who turn down job offers are disqualified from unemployment benefits, but the CARES Act allows exceptions for people who can show returning to work would endanger their health.

Some workers and labor leaders say Republicans and business leaders are trying to force people back to jobs with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while many small businesses say they can't reopen without workers.

"It's totally unacceptable to have people in a place where government is paying them more than working," said Inhofe. "That's against everything we stand for."

