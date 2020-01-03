Oklahoma's two senators

Oklahoma senators James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe. Tulsa World and Associated Press file photos

Oklahoma's two U.S. senators said late Thursday that Iranian actions in the Middle East justified President Donald Trump's order to launch a deadly drone strike against Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“President Trump has been clear all along — the United States will not tolerate Iran spilling American blood, and tonight he followed his words with action," said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a written statement. "The Quds Force, under the direction of Soleimani, is responsible for attacks that have killed hundreds of American and coalition service members.

"America does not and should not seek war," said Inhofe, "but it will respond in kind to those who threaten our citizens, soldiers and friends. De-escalation is preferable and possible — but only if our adversaries choose it.”

Lankford said Thursday night's attack follows a history of "a reckless strategy of intimidation, fear, and aggression" by Iran.

"Its acts of terrorism have destabilized the entire Middle East," he said in a written statement. "As the leader of the Quds Force, General Soleimani has personally been responsible for killing U.S. military and allied forces in Iraq, including a U.S. contractor just last week. President Trump sent multiple, clear signals that there would be consequences if General Soleimani and his Quds Force killed another U.S. citizen and continued his pursuit of aggression in Iraq and the Middle East.

"No one wants a war with Iran or with the millions of peaceful Iranian people," said Lankford. Unfortunately, the Iranian regime has impoverished its people while pursuing brutal aggression throughout the Middle East."

 

Photos: Tensions flare between US, Iraq and Iran

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

