U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on Tuesday praised Mexican efforts to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants to the U.S. border.
“My ask was for them to continue what they’ve been doing, but to accelerate it. They said, ‘We will do it,’” Inhofe said by telephone after meeting with Mexican military officials near Matamoros Tuesday afternoon.
According to news reports, Mexico has deployed 15,000 troops along its northern border to intercept people trying to cross into the U.S., either illegally or as asylum-seekers.
Another 11,000 Mexican troops are on its southern border trying to stop immigrants coming through Guatemala. According to U.S. officials, most of those trying to enter the U.S. through Mexico originate from other countries.
“I think they have some of the same concerns we do,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe said the intervention by the Mexican military, at the request of President Donald Trump, has reduced arrivals at the U.S. border by 43 percent. Experts say the summer heat is also a factor.
“They said the thing we could do that would help them the most is technical assistance at their southern border in determining who is legitimate and who isn’t,” Inhofe said, referring to the Mexican military officials.
Inhofe has been a strong supporter of Trump administration immigration policy, including the construction of more physical barriers on the U.S.-Mexican border.
He has proposed legislation to pay for those barriers through stricter enforcement of immigration law and recently co-sponsored a bill that would bar those entering the U.S. through a third country — principally Mexico — from asylum status.