U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe reported more than $750,000 in 2020 campaign contributions during the second quarter, further fueling speculation the 84-year-old Republican will seek a fifth full term.
Inhofe's campaign reported net contributions for April 1 through June 30 of $760,750, and cash on hand of almost $1.6 million.
Both figures are more than 10 percent above amounts for the same period during the previous campaign cycle.
Inhofe's seniority and status as chairman of the Armed Services Committee are reflected in his contribution report. More than half his contributions — $391,600 — were from political action committees. Another $64,000 came from the 2019 Senators Classic Committee, a joint fundraising committee that has raised more than $1.1 million, chiefly from other PACs, to support Republican Senate incumbents.
Inhofe's only announced opponent is Mike Workman, a Democrat with little financial support.
Midnight Monday is the deadline for congressional campaigns to file quarterly reports.