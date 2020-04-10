Oklahoma medical providers will soon receive $489 million from the federal government under provisions of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief measure adopted two weeks ago.
The funds are Oklahoma's share of a $30 billion "first installment" being distributed according to providers' 2019 fee-for-service Medicare distribution, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
“This investment in Oklahoma health care will help us weather the crisis, but will also ensure our medical system can operate at full strength once this has passed,” Inhofe said in a press release.
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation and some state legislators clamored this week for immediate assistance for rural and publicly owned owned hospitals.