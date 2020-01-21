U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is one of the most senior members of the U.S. Senate, but for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump he's going to be a back-bencher, and a slightly anxious one at that.
Inhofe's wife of 60 years, Kay Inhofe, suffered what he described as a mild stroke last week, causing him to miss the preliminary stages of impeachment trial proceedings. Tuesday, Inhofe said Kay Inhofe is "progressing nicely and there was no damage."
Inhofe was back in Washington early Tuesday, but traded his front row seat for Colorado Republican Cory Gardner's desk near the cloak room — just in case he has to leave suddenly.
Speaking by telephone, Inhofe said he expects to vote for Trump's acquittal on the two articles of impeachment brought by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, "in the absence of something I have not heard before."
And he doesn't expect that to happen.
Inhofe held the Republican line that the two charges against Trump — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power — are not impeachable offenses, and brushed aside the General Accountability Office finding that the administration did in fact break the law by withholding aid to Ukraine.
"Everybody has to make that decision on their own," he said, referring to the GAO report.
For Inhofe, the calculus seems to be pretty simple. He acknowledges Trump's "style" may not be to everyone's liking, but the president's support of defense spending outweighs whatever liabilities he may have.
It's a matter of priorities, he said, "and I don't think there's anything wrong with that."
Inhofe said he'll be listening to the proceedings carefully, doing some research and plans to ask questions when the time for that comes, probably early next week.
