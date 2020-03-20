Almost unnoticed this week amid the furor surrounding the spread of COVID-19 was Sen. Jim Inhofe's attempt to prop up dropping oil prices by imposing tariffs on Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Inhofe is seeking a Section 232 finding against the two countries, who have been flooding the world markets with cheap oil in what is generally perceived as a three-way fight with the United States.
"We don't want to lose the ability to produce our own oil and to fight a war," Inhofe said in a Friday telephone interview.
Wednesday, Inhofe submitted a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asking him to initiate the Section 232 process, which could result in tariffs on Russian and Saudi oil sold in the U.S.
"I said, 'We want you to make a determination that dumping is taking place, and we know it is,'" Inhofe said Friday.
"It is essential to America's national security interests that egregious actions like those of Saudi Arabia and Russia be rebuked immediately," read Inhofe's letter to Ross.
Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act allows the president to impose punitive tariffs for national security reasons. The provision had not be used in decades before President Donald Trump wielded it against aluminum and steel in 2018. Section 232 tariffs on imported cars were considered in 2019.
Oil prices have fallen precipitously in recent months due to decreased demand and the slashed prices and ramped up production of the Russians and Saudis.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are primarily at war with each other, but the U.S., as the world's largest oil producer, is also a target. Analysis say this seems to be particularly true of Russia, which hopes to cripple the United States' more expensive shale oil production.
Perhaps not surprisingly, one of the leading advocates of Inhofe's call for sanctions is reportedly Oklahoma City oilman Harold Hamm, who is heavily involved in shale oil production.
Although the U.S. is the world's largest producer of crude, it imports oil for refining. Most U.S. refineries are not equipped to handle the heavier crude now being produced in this country.
Canada and Mexico are currently the United States' two largest sources of imported oil.
Asked how much the Saudi Arabia and Russia are affecting U.S. oil prices, Inhofe said, "If you find anyone who knows, I'd like to talk to them. I can't answer the question how much. But the lower prices are being exaggerated by Russia and Saudi Arabia dumping oil on the market."