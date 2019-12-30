The Haskell County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an escaped inmate.
Cody Cooper, also known as Country, took off running from an inmate work crew Sunday evening near Star, about 20 miles northeast of Stigler in Haskell County, according to the department's Facebook post.
Cooper was jailed on methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges in September, and he became a trustee at the jail, the post states. He moved to the work crew days before he made his escape.
A motion for a bond reduction in Cooper's case was denied in mid-December, and he was scheduled to have court Monday, court records show.
"Cooper was accompanied by other work crew inmates and Undersheriff Terry Garland before taking off running," the post reads.
Cooper was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and red tennis shoes, the post states.
Anyone who sees Cooper is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 918-967-2400.