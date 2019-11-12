An Inola woman died Sunday from injuries suffered in a late-October crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Diana McCombs, 54, was flown to Tulsa and hospitalized in critical condition on Oct. 22 after her vehicle was struck on U.S. 75 north at 241st Street South near Winchester in Okmulgee County.
Troopers reported then McCombs' vehicle was southbound on the highway attempting to turn left when it was struck by a northbound truck.
McCombs and the other driver involved were wearing their seat belts, troopers reported.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.