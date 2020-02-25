Related content

Almost a week after a small fire caused an emergency evacuation of the downtown library, officials say the completion of an insurance investigation has cleared the way for additional steps of remediation.

Carpet tiles surrounding the second-floor bathroom at the center of the investigation have been removed, as well as the bottom rung of metal book shelves closest to the door. Inside, a melted baby changing station lay on the ground next to a blackened hole in the wall where it used to hang.

“We haven’t really been able to do much to the second or third floors because we’ve been waiting on the fire investigators from the insurance company to come up and to look everything over,” said Mike Leitch, Tulsa City-County Library’s capital projects manager.

The go-ahead came on Tuesday, and Leitch said crews will soon have to peel back the affected bathroom wall to see exactly where flames spread before a well-placed sprinkler head gushed water to extinguish them.

Leitch said the first smoke detector that went off was in an air duct, which immediately shut off the air conditioning system so as to not circulate smoke throughout the building. Smoke detectors in electrical closets that share walls with the bathroom also activated, which attracted the attention and extinguishers of Tulsa firefighters before the source of ignition was discovered in the bathroom. Leitch said some electrical conduits within the walls were melted, causing at least half of the third floor to lose power for a time.

Fire investigators think Sara Bess, who sits in the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree arson, stuffed handfuls of toilet paper into the changing station and set it ablaze.

Firefighters attempted to squeegee as much water as they could into the bathroom drain, Leitch said, but water slipped out of the bathroom and sunk into the surrounding carpet tiles, the first-floor ceiling and even into light fixtures in the Aaronson Auditorium on Lower Level One.

Although the water remediation is “fairly simple,” entailing the carpet cleanup, light fixture fixes and dehumidifiers, Leitch said the unforeseen conditions lie inside the wall.

Work on that will have to come later; officials are most anxious to open the first floor, which houses the Children’s Department, Business Center, Audio Lab and more.

The delay is due in part to the guidelines of an air-quality testing company, Leitch said. A certified industrial hygienist took air samples after the fire, and now each level must be cleaned and sit for 48 hours before it is retested, Leitch said.

“At this point, we have finished cleaning the first floor,” Leitch said. “A retest for the first floor will take place (Tuesday) afternoon. We’ll have to send those off to get the lab results, and then we’ll know if it’s clean enough to reopen.”

The Starbucks on the first floor opened Sunday, and is operating under modified hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

