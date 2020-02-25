Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, peels back protective plastic containment sheets that keep particulates confined to certain sections of the second floor as he shows members of the media damage sustained to the Central Library after a fire was intentionally set on the second floor last week. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside this bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue.
Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, shows members of the media where a fire was intentionally set last week. Toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Repairs continue after toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside a bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, talks with members of the media about damage sustained to the Central Library after a fire was intentionally set on the second floor last week. Carpet on the floor where Leitch is standing was removed after water leaked from the restroom where the fire was started. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Repairs continue after toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside a bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Extension cords are strung up the stairway at the Central library powering air dehumidifiers and air scrubbers as repairs continue at the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. A fire that was intentionally set in the bathroom has temporarily closed the library. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, peels back protective plastic containment sheets that keep particulates confined to certain sections of the second floor as he shows members of the media damage sustained to the Central Library after a fire was intentionally set on the second floor last week. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside this bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, shows members of the media where a fire was intentionally set last week. Toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Repairs continue after toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside a bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, talks with members of the media about damage sustained to the Central Library after a fire was intentionally set on the second floor last week. Carpet on the floor where Leitch is standing was removed after water leaked from the restroom where the fire was started. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Repairs continue after toilet paper rolls were stuffed inside a diaper changing station and set on fire inside a bathroom stall on the second floor of the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. The library remains closed as repairs continue. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Extension cords are strung up the stairway at the Central library powering air dehumidifiers and air scrubbers as repairs continue at the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. A fire that was intentionally set in the bathroom has temporarily closed the library. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Almost a week after a small fire caused an emergency evacuation of the downtown library, officials say the completion of an insurance investigation has cleared the way for additional steps of remediation.
Carpet tiles surrounding the second-floor bathroom at the center of the investigation have been removed, as well as the bottom rung of metal book shelves closest to the door. Inside, a melted baby changing station lay on the ground next to a blackened hole in the wall where it used to hang.
“We haven’t really been able to do much to the second or third floors because we’ve been waiting on the fire investigators from the insurance company to come up and to look everything over,” said Mike Leitch, Tulsa City-County Library’s capital projects manager.
The go-ahead came on Tuesday, and Leitch said crews will soon have to peel back the affected bathroom wall to see exactly where flames spread before a well-placed sprinkler head gushed water to extinguish them.
Leitch said the first smoke detector that went off was in an air duct, which immediately shut off the air conditioning system so as to not circulate smoke throughout the building. Smoke detectors in electrical closets that share walls with the bathroom also activated, which attracted the attention and extinguishers of Tulsa firefighters before the source of ignition was discovered in the bathroom. Leitch said some electrical conduits within the walls were melted, causing at least half of the third floor to lose power for a time.
Fire investigators think Sara Bess, who sits in the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree arson, stuffed handfuls of toilet paper into the changing station and set it ablaze.
Firefighters attempted to squeegee as much water as they could into the bathroom drain, Leitch said, but water slipped out of the bathroom and sunk into the surrounding carpet tiles, the first-floor ceiling and even into light fixtures in the Aaronson Auditorium on Lower Level One.
Although the water remediation is “fairly simple,” entailing the carpet cleanup, light fixture fixes and dehumidifiers, Leitch said the unforeseen conditions lie inside the wall.
Work on that will have to come later; officials are most anxious to open the first floor, which houses the Children’s Department, Business Center, Audio Lab and more.
The delay is due in part to the guidelines of an air-quality testing company, Leitch said. A certified industrial hygienist took air samples after the fire, and now each level must be cleaned and sit for 48 hours before it is retested, Leitch said.
“At this point, we have finished cleaning the first floor,” Leitch said. “A retest for the first floor will take place (Tuesday) afternoon. We’ll have to send those off to get the lab results, and then we’ll know if it’s clean enough to reopen.”
The Starbucks on the first floor opened Sunday, and is operating under modified hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
59 downtown Tulsa development projects coming soon or recently completed
Leadership Tulsa's downtown hub
The Village Flats
Dollar General's DGX
Former Laura Dester site
Former Goldie’s Patio Grill site
Edgewater Condos
New WPX Energy headquarters
111 Greenwood
Reunion Building
Tulsa Club building
Davenport Urban Lofts
The Knoll at Maple Ridge
Elgin Parking Garage
Arvest Parking Garage
The View
National Bank of Commerce building
111 Lofts
Cathedral District buildings
Adams Building
The Midland
Mixed use project at Greenwood, Archer
First Place parking garage
111 Greenwood
OTASCO
The Cheairs Furniture Co. building
East Village project
Vast Bank building in Greenwood District
Hyatt Place Hotel
DoubleShot Coffee Co.
Cosmopolitan Apartments
The Flats on Archer
The Annex - Downtown grocery store
Hilton Garden Inn
Davenport Urban Lofts
Downtown developments completed projects
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Hotel Indigo
Residence Inn
The Hartford Building
Jacobs Lofts on First
First Baptist Church
Former KOTV Building
New restaurants: Taco Bueno and Burger King
The Meridia
GKFF renovating the Archer Building
The Palace Building
Hampton Inn & Suites
The Boxyard
The former downtown YMCA: Y Lofts
Fox Hotel and Universal Ford buildings
The Transok Building
East End Village
Elgin Park brew pub and KSQ Design office
Hogan Assessments
Ross Group headquarters
The Edge
Urban 8 townhouses
Coliseum Apartments
Best Western Plus Downtown Tulsa/Route 66 Hotel
Journalism worth your time and money
April 2019: A look inside the newly renovated Tulsa Club
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455