A homeowner shot and killed a man Sunday night in east Tulsa, and police are still investigating exactly what led to the shooting.
Tulsa police Sgt. Joe Gamboa said the homeowner told officers that he heard someone banging on his front door about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of East 33rd Place. When he looked to see who it was, he told police that he saw a man with a gun standing outside.
The homeowner, who hasn't been identified or arrested as of Monday afternoon, reportedly shot 19-year-old Troy Giles once in the chest. Police reportedly did chest compressions along with firefighters in a neighbor's front yard before EMSA transported Giles to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about 10:20 p.m.
The homeowner was taken to police headquarters for questioning, but police said Monday morning he was not arrested.
Officers recovered a gun from Giles, but Sgt. Brandon Watkins said detectives are still working out what led to the shooting. Detectives are reportedly looking for another unidentified person, and Watkins said it's undetermined how they were involved.
It was initially reported that the homeowner saw Giles point a gun at him and then shot Giles through the front door, but Watkins said those details couldn't be confirmed until they speak with the other person involved.