The 2020 IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon has been postponed over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa Regional Tourism announced the Piedmontese triathlon, originally scheduled for May 31, "will not take place as planned," according to a news release Friday evening.
Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said postponement is the "best call" for the event and Tulsa.
"We made this decision in order to prioritize the health and safety of the athletes, visitors, and our community," Hoyt said. "The event is estimated to have $11 million in total economic impact, and while that won’t happen in May 2020, it will take place in Tulsa in the future."
No makeup date was announced Friday, but organizers are exploring options and a new date will be announced soon, according to a news release.