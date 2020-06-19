A Jay police officer fatally shot a man Friday morning following a series of confrontations during a threat investigation.
Police were dispatched around midnight to the 200 block of South Hampton Drive after a resident reported a man making threats, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release. The man, later identified as Henry Barnes Jr., allegedly was making the threats to the caller.
Officers reportedly had several encounters with Barnes, resulting in him running away. During one of the confrontations, Barnes "was fatally shot," about 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to the release.
OSBI agents were requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Agents will submit a report to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office for review.